Easter: Defence minister urges Christians to pray against insecurity  

The Minister of Defence, Maj. – Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd), has urged Christians to emulate the virtue of sacrifice by Christ for enhanced participation in nation building.

A statement by the minister’s media aide, Mohammad Abdulkadri weekend, disclosed that General Magashi stated this in a congratulatory message to Christians on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration.

He described Easter in Christendom as a watershed occasion to reflect and embrace the virtues of Christ which include promotion of peace, personal perseverance, patience and patriotic service in building a virile nation.

The Defence minister charged Christians to seize the opportunity provided by the Easter celebration to embrace spiritual rejuvenation and to pray fervently for God’s intervention to end insecurity in parts of the country.

General Magashi admonished Christians to offer prayers for the leadership of the country at all levels.

He also urged Nigerians to galvernise support for the officers and personnel of the military and para-military who do not enjoy public holidays in defending the nation’s territorial integrity.

While rejoicing with the Christian brethren, he harped on the need for religious harmony and peaceful co- existence especially as their Muslim counterpart are in the holy month of fasting.

The Minister prayed for a hitch- free Easter break and wished all Nigerians a prosperous year.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

