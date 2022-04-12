Easter: FCT area council service commission staff thumb up Baba Ado 

Workers at the FCT Area Council Service Commission have commended the new leadership of the Commission for its welfare scheme.

The staff told journalists in Abuja that since the assumption of duty, the Administrative Secretary, Usman Baba Ado has taken the welfare of staff to a higher level.

A cross section of the staff said Baba Ado has upped the ante in terms of addressing the welfare of the commission’s staff.

They cited the release of promotion letters, re-jigging of management staff for optimal performance and the welfare packages for the Easter celebration.

Some of the workers who spoke with Blueprint under anonymity said they were excited with the new trend in the leadership and management in the commission, promising to put in more efforts to ensure the success of the commission.

Baba Ado was appointed as acting head of the commission in December last year.

The commission is saddled with the employment, discipline, and promotion of staff of the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory.

Baba Ado was recently given an award by the FCT Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) for Outstanding Performance on Staff Welfare.

Similarly, the FCT National Youth Corps members gave him an award of recognition for the growth and development of the youths and society at large.

