Easter: FCT Minister felicitates with residents, preaches love, unity

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has felicitated with all the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, especially the Christian faithful, on the celebration of Easter.





Malam Bello urged christians to use the joyous occasion not only to reflect on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ as a pathway to peaceful co-existence of all but also use the opportunity it presents to re-dedicate ourselves to the love and service of our dear country, Nigeria.





His words, “I especially wish to thank residents for their cooperation and support for the FCT administration in our efforts at building a befitting capital territory worthy of our great country.



“I ask you to continue to imbibe the spirit of peaceful co-existence, unity and love for one another which are the ideals and principles on which the FCT is founded.





“The commendable acts of residents in often rallying round each other in challenging moments, irrespective of religious or ethnic differences is an indication that the dreams of our founding fathers in creating the FCT as center of unity has taken deep roots and is flourishing.”





The Minister therefore, called on residents to continue to believe in, and actively promote the culture of peace and unity and equally impact the same to the young generation of residents, many of whom really know no home other than the FCT.

