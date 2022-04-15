Easter: FCT Minister felicitates with residents, preaches love, unity

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muhammed Bello has felicitated with residents of the territory, especially the Christian faithful, on the celebration of Easter.

The minister urged them to use the joyous occasion not only to reflect on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ as a pathway to peaceful co-existence of all but also use the opportunity it presents to re-dedicate ourselves to the love and service of the country.

“I especially wish to thank residents for their cooperation and support for the FCT Administration in our efforts at building a befitting capital territory worthy of our great country.

“I ask you to continue to imbibe the spirit of peaceful co-existence, unity and love for one another which are the ideals and principles on which the FCT is founded.

“The commendable acts of residents in often rallying round each other in challenging moments, irrespective of religious or ethnic differences is an indication that the dreams of our founding fathers in creating the FCT as centre of unity has taken deep roots and is flourishing,” he stated.

The minister call on residents to continue to believe in and actively promote this culture of peace and unity and equally impart the same to the young generation of residents, many of whom really know no home other than the FCT.

He assured that security agencies have put measures in place to ensure the peaceful celebration of Easter and also call on residents to be security conscious and follow all guidelines issued by the relevant security authorities regarding the Easter celebrations.