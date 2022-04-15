Easter: FCT Police deploy 2,336, assure on robust security

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has deployed 2,336 police personnel to ensure robust security in the territory during the Easter period and beyond.

A press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, DSP Josephine Adeh, Friday in Abuja, said the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Babaji Sunday, has assured residents that “the Command has taken intentional effort in deploying a robust security architecture containing 2,336 police personnel for the Easter period and beyond.”

According to her, the operatives are charged to ensure that there was watertight security at all places of worship; an effective foot and vehicular patrol to parks; recreational and entertainment centres; to ensure the free flow of traffic and respond promptly to distress calls from within the city centre and the suburbs.

This is as they were also charged discharge their duties with respect for fundamental human rights and in accordance to standard best practices.

The Spokesperson stated that, “In addition to the above, the CP has directed the strategic deployment of tactical and intelligence assets across the entire nooks and crannies of the territory and in strong synergy with sister agencies and the local security outfits, immediately respond to any unfriendly emergency.”

The PPRO further disclosed that, “CP Sunday, in the spirit of the Easter celebrations wishes all Christian faithful a happy festivity.

“He calls on stakeholders in the Christian faith to seize the opportunity in admonishing those within their spheres of influence to embrace peace, tolerance for one another and persons of other faith, adherence to law and order, and most importantly patriotism.”

She urged residents to cooperate with the Police, remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.