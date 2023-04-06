Easter: FRSC deploys 1, 042 vehicles, 144 motorbikes patrol logistics 

Towards ensuring a safe and smooth 2023 Easter celebrations, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 1,042 and 144 motorbikes as patrol logistics.

A break down shows that over 743 patrol vehicles, 184 administrative vehicles, 92 ambulances, 23 tow trucks and 144 motorbikes are being deployed as part of the patrol logistics to curb road crashes across the country.

Also, reflective jackets, traffic cones, tyre pressure gauges, a number of extricating machines and digital breathalyzers are part of the tools set aside for the special operations.

In a press release issued in Abuja Wednesday, the Assistant Corps Marshal, Corps Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Bisi Kazeem, said added to the above is, a total of 23 Help Areas have been mobilised to ensure prompt removal of obstructions, and rescue operations during the period.

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu, stated that in addition to the 15 traffic control camps which would be dedicated solely to identifying traffic gridlock areas to be manned by our personnel on 24/7 basis during the Easter Celebration.

Biu tasked Commanding Officers to ensure full deployment of staff for maximum visibility, prompt removal of obstructions and ease of movement on all highways across the country.

This is in line with the operational guidelines of this year’s special patrol scheduled to commence from 6 to 12 April, 2023.

He further stated that the objectives of the special operations are reduction in road traffic crashes, Road Traffic Fatalities and Road Traffic Injuries; prompt response to road traffic crash victims; unhindered engagement in purposeful public education and enlightenment and speedy removal of obstructions from the highways, among others.

He also directed the commanding officers to liaise with other strategic stakeholders within their operational areas to secure the needed moral and logistics as well as security support. He identified some of the stakeholders as military formations (enroute or resident); the Nigeria Police (enroute or resident); DSS (enroute or resident); the Nigeria Immigration Service; the NSCDC (enroute or resident).

Others are Federal Ministry of Works and Housing; National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA); State Traffic Management Agencies; State owned NGO’s ambulance Services providers; National Network on Emergency Rescue Services (NNES); Federal Road Maintenance Agencies and Federal Fire Service.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

