Easter: Let’s pray for development, peace in Kogi – Braimoh

A front line governorship aspirant in Kogi state on the platform of the Action Alliance (AA), Mr. Olayinka Braimoh, has congratulated Christians across the country on the successful completion of the Lent period and celebration of Easter.

The message was contained in a statement released from his campaign office in Lokoja on Friday.

Braimoh noted that Easter period depicts the significance of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, and it particularly reminds us of the important lessons of life, including need for piety, empathy, selflessness, peaceful co-existence and the virtues of hope.

Braimoh further stated that the period of Easter requires sober reflection about the compelling need to create a peaceful, saner and more developed society for ourselves.

“More importantly, the fact that the Muslims are also observing Ramadan in this same period underlines what binds us together as a people. This, more than anything, teaches us the need for unity and religious tolerance, and indeed compels us to continue praying together for God’s continued intervention in the affairs of Kogi state and our dear nation.

“I enjoin all our people in Kogi State to pray for genuine and sustainable development, peace, security, prosperity, equity and justice in all our affairs. These prayer points should dominate our communion with the almighty God during this period.

“We should pray for free, fair, credible, and peaceful elections in November and call on God to help us elect a Governor who will take Kogi state to a higher pedestal in terms of physical, material, spiritual, and human capital development as well as provide good governance in all sphere of life”, Braimoh stated.

He urged the well-to-do people in the state to use the Easter period to extend the hands of fellowship and support to the less privileged in tandem with the scriptural teachings of Christ.

