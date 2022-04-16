Easter: NBBF President congratulates Christians

The President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Mr.Igoche Mark has congratulated Nigerian Christians on this year’s Easter celebration.

Mark, in a his Easter message, said the season was a signal to the importance of sacrifice in daily lives, while noting that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ was all about love, sharing and laying down of a precious seed which has birthed salvation.

“I join our Christian brothers and sisters to celebrate this year’s Easter, especially our Basketball Stakeholders. Easter celebration is unique because it signals the importance of sacrifice in our daily lives.The death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ was all about love, sharing and laying down of his precious life or seed has birthed salvation,” Mark said in his message.

The NBBF President also saluted Muslim faithful who are currently about half-way into the holy month of Ramadan, as he charged them to pray, assist the poor, abhor injustice and strife, give alms and engage in self-examination.