Easter: NNPP felicitates with Christians



The New Nigeria People’s Party has stated that the occasion of the Easter calls for sober reflection on Christ Jesus who is the reason for the season.

In a message on Sunday by National Publicity Secretary, Amb. Agbo Major, to felicitate with Christians on the Easter celebration, therefore, urged Christians to imbibe and demonstrate the love, peace, humility and sacrifice which Easter symbolises.

The message read, “The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) felicitates with Christians around the world on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebrations.

“The occasion calls for sober reflection on the reason for the season which is Jesus Christ – his virtues, teachings, humility, love, selfless service and sacrifice. His crucifixion and resurrection were the foundation, cornerstone and pillar of the Christian faith, and should be strictly adhered by believers.

“NNPP urges Christians to imbibe and demonstrate the love, peace, humility and sacrifice which Easter symbolises.

“Christians should also use the occasion to pray for the nation. It is obvious that the state of the nation is bad and demands the collective efforts of patriotic Nigerians to redirect the ship of the nation from its perilous course.

“All Nigerians want a New Nigeria which only New Nigeria People’s Party will usher in, in 2023. The party welcomes millions of citizens who have recently joined NNPP and more willing to embark with us in the task of building a strong, virile, stable, united, progressive, prosperous, equitable and decent democratic nation.

NNPP condemns in strong terms the recent attacks on a chieftain of the party in Oyo State, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeyan and his supporters shortly after they dumped the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the State on 11th April 2022.

“It is outrageous, barbaric, despicable and wicked to attack innocent Nigerians for exercising their political freedom as enshrined in the 1999 constitution as amended.

“The party urges the Inspector General of Police to thoroughly investigate this dastardly political thuggery and bring to justice the perpetrators and their sponsors to serve as a deterrent to others as the nation gears towards the crucial 2023 general election.”