Easter: NSCDC deploys 1,977 officers in Anambra 





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Monday, deployed a total of 1,977 officers to prevent crime and ensure hitch-free Easter celebration in Anambra state.

The state NSCDC Commandant, Mr Everestus Obiyo, who disclosed this in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Okadigbo Edwin, added that they have in collaboration with other security agencies in the Joint Task Force (JTF), put in place measures to stave off any possible breach of peace before, during and after the Easter Celebration.

According to Obiyo, the 1,977 deployed officers were drawn from operations department, investigation and intelligence department, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), and Special Female Squad, Chemical Biological Radioactive Nuclear and Energy unit (CBRNE).

Others were from Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Disaster Management Unit, Medical Unit , Special Force( SF), Agro Rangers Unit, Anti-Vandalism Unit and Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Protection Unit (CNAIP), and would cover places of worships, recreation centres, venues of celebration and other public facilities to forestall any break down of law and order.

“NSCDC personnel deployed for this assignment are under strict instructions of the State Commandant to be of good conduct, act within the ambit of the extant laws, be firm and display high level of professionalism in dealing with the members of the Public in the discharge of their duties.

“Members of the public are hereby implored to cooperate with the Corps and other security agencies, be security conscious, vigilant and report any untoward incident or happening observed in their locality to the nearest NSCDC office for necessary action.

“Meanwhile, Comdt.Obiyo while felicitating with Christian faithful on the occasion of this years’ Easter Celebration enjoins them to extol the virtues of Jesus Christ by propagating and demonstrating love and peace with their fellow citizens, irrespective of their religious beliefs,” he added.