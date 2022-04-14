Easter: NSCDC deploys 7,000 personnel in Nasarawa 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Nasarawa state command, says it has deployed about 7,732 of its personnel to various locations across the 13 local government areas of the state, including Lafia the state capital.

This is to ensure peaceful celebration of this year’s Easter, according to the information and protocols officer of the command, A.S.C Jerry Victor, who announced this during a chat with our correspondent in his office at the headquarters of the command in Lafia, Thursday.

He said, as part of efforts to ensure peaceful celebration of the Easter which will be held between Friday and Sunday this week, the command has deployed personnel to all the nooks and crannies of the state to ensure the protection of lives and properties of the entire citizens before, during and after the celebrations.

Victor also used the medium to warn bad elements in the state, who intend to cause upheaval during the celebration to reconsider their position, as the command will not hesitate to deal with anyone caught in the act.

He added that the personnel deployed were directed by the command to embark on a special patrol to different locations across the entire state, especially worship centers and highways so as to ensure strict compliance to law and order.