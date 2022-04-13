Easter: NSCDC deploys personnel to flash points nationwide

Ahead of the Easter celebration, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has ordered for massive deployment of personnel from state commands, zonal commands and the national headquarters to suspected flash points across the country.

The Corps boss assured that his organisation will beef up security in places of worship, recreational facilities, markets, shopping malls, parks and gardens, other densely populated areas and critical national assets and infrastructure.

Audi said the purpose is to guard against unwanted activities of criminals whose intention is to sabotage government’s efforts and cause mayhem as Christians commemorate the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

A statement released Wednesday in Abuja, by the director, public relations of NSCDC, DCC Odumosu Olusola, said the action became necessary in view of security threats occasioned by the activities of bandits and criminals, adding that, it is imperative to put in place new security architecture to forestall any breach of peace at this time.

He explained that the activities of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other similar groups in the country portend serious dangers for the country, hence, the need for more drastic strategic action in order to prevent the manifestation of various threats being unleashed by the enemies of the country.

“The CG further charged the Zonal Commanders and State Commandants to ensure that the presence of the Corps is felt in every nook and cranny of the nation and further directed full implementation of the Critical Infrastructure Protection Strategic Action Plan of the Corps in preventing a repeat of attack on humans and the nation’s critical national assets and infrastructure as experienced recently.

“Easter period, he said is one that calls for sober reflection and therefore called on all Nigerians especially Christians to reflect on the sacrifices that Jesus Christ made on the cross of Calvary and emulate him by being each other’s keeper in order to preserve our collective patrimony and the sanctity of human life.

“As the private security guards man shopping malls, churches, recreation centers and others places with high influx of people, make sure you sensitize them to be extra vigilant and ensure they conduct thorough search on every moving objects or items as well as all individuals going in and out of such places and promptly alert security post around for immediate intervention if need be” CG warned.