Easter: Oba of Benin felicitates with Christians

The Oba of Benin, HRM, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has felicitated with Christians on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebrations, which marks the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In a statement issued on Friday, Oba Ewuare II admonished believers and the Christian faithful to be Christ-like and pray fervently to God for forgiveness of sins.

According to the statement issued by Mr. Osaigbovo Iguobaro, the monarch’s press secretary, the royal father prayed that “the grace and the goodness of God be upon our dear country Nigeria.”

