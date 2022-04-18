Easter: Osinbajo prays for restoration, prosperity in Nigeria  

As Christians in Nigeria joined other faithful worldwide to celebrate Easter Sunday, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured Nigerians of the restoration of peace and a more prosperous future for all regardless of current challenges.

Fielding questions from journalists shortly after the Easter Sunday service at the State House Chapel in Abuja, Osinbajo said: “My message is really a prayer. The resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ is a defining moment for us Christians. And one of the most important things to bear in mind is the resuscitation of hope.

“Where there is despair, I pray that hope would be restored, where there is fear, I pray that there is courage and confidence. Where there is deprivation, I pray that there is prosperity, and there is abundance.

“There may be things that appear dead but the power of the resurrection is one that assures us that life will come after death, so we are completely confident especially for our country that everywhere we suffer deprivation, there will be restoration, and that is the promise of the resurrection.”

The Vice President and his wife, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, were joined at the Aso Villa Chapel for the service by Senator Emmanuel Bwacha and Hon. Danjuma Shiddi both from Taraba state, and other senior officials in the Presidency.