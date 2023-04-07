Easter: Report any unusual movement, be vigilant – Oyo NSCDC 

Oyo state Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Thursday asked the people of the state to be vigilant during the Easter celebrations in and across the nooks and crannies of the state.

The state NSCDC commandant, Dr Michael Adaralewa, who said this during the evaluation of first quarter security report of all Area Commanders and divisions in the state at the Command Headquarters old Nitel building, Agodi Ibadan, also hinted that the command has deployed 1705 personnel across the state for Easter celebration.

Dr. Adaralewa said the people of the state should report any unusual movement or gathering in their environment during the festive period to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps or other security agencies in the state.

The NSCDC commandant added that the deployed 1705 personnel are to monitor all sensitive areas in the state such as Churches, Motor park, Playing ground, Recreation centers and all Federal and state government infrastructures including NNPC right of ways.

Dr Adaralewa also directed the tactical units as well as the disaster management unit of the Oyo State NSCDC Command to assume strategic position for timely response to distress/disaster during the festive period.

