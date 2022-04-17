Easter: Seek elective positions peacefully, Ishaku urges politicians

Ishaku

 

Taraba state Governor Darius Ishaku has  urged politicians  seeking election into various political offices and positions to go about it peacefully.

Ishaku, in an Easter statement signed Sunday by his senior special adviser on media and publicity,  Bala Dan Abu, and made  available to Blueprint in Jalingo, urged politicians to respect the rights of fellow contestants to also vie for some positions.

The statement  noted that Ishaku is exceedingly happy and grateful to God Almighty as he joins Christians in Taraba state, Nigeria and the entire world to mark yet another Easter which is the anniversary of the death and resurrection of Christ.

The statement tasked Christians to use the occasion  to ponder over the lessons and the significance of this great act of humility and sacrifice demonstrated by Jesus during his trial and crucifixion.