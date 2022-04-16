Easter: Work for Nnamdi Kanu’s release, Imo lawmaker tells Uzodimma, other governors

The lawmaker representing Orlu state constituency in the Imo state House of Assembly, Hon Paschal Okolie, has called on Governor Hope Uzodimma to liase with his South-east colleagues to ensure unconditional release of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Hon. Okolie made the call while contributing during the motion on adjournment/ Easter messages on the floor of the House in which he wished his constituents in particular and Imo people in general a happy Easter celebration.

Although the speaker, Rt Hon. Kennedy Ibeh, had asked him to dwell on his Easter message as directed, he nevertheless made it clear that the Easter period should be a period for forgiveness, peace, love and sober reflection.

The Orlu lawmaker who recently sponsored a motion calling on the Assembly to look into the scarcity of petroleum products in the state and save the masses from further suffering, also pleaded with the speaker to go the extra mile to pardon the two remaining lawmakers on suspension in the spirit of Easter.

The two remaining lawmakers on suspension are Honourable Ekene Nnodumele of Orsu state constituency and Okey Onyekanma of Mbaitoli state constituency.