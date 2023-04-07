Easter: Youth demand 40% inclusion in Adeleke’s cabinet

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Osun state chapter, has appealed to Governor Ademola Adeleke to fulfill his promise to ensure the inclusion of youth in his administration.

The youth specifically plead for 40 per cent inclusion in the cabinet and other political appointments.

The new chairman of NYCN in the state, Adetunji Ajala, who spoke at a press conference held at the council secretariat, Osogbo, Friday, alleged that some youth were planning to cause unrest by parading themselves as caretaker committee of the Council.

“May I plead with His Excellency, Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke, to optimise the youthful potential in the state by considering a good proportion of the youth for appointments at due time, as they are filled with ideas and exposed to global best practices of doing things?

“The government should not only consider the youth for 40 per cent inclusion in the cabinet, but it is also important to be gender balanced as to the inclusion of women.

“Let me say that we are aware of some unscrupulous elements who are parading themselves as kangaroo caretaker committee of the state National Youth Council on the instruction of one person somewhere. Impersonating identity and vowing to disrupt the peace of the state will not be condoned.

“I call on the Commissioner of Police in the state, the State Security Service, and the youth of the state to be careful of doing anything with these political jobbers and elements that are bent on causing problems for the state,” Ajala said.

