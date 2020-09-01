Ebi Egbe is MVSP at City Merit Awards

Presentations of honours at the 5th edition of the prestigious City Merit Awards continues across the country, as distinguished individual Nigerians and organizations received their certificate of honours.

The City Merit Awards which is organized annually by Bulfazi Media Services in conjunction with Coalition of Young Editors of Nigeria (COYEN), is aimed at recognizing and celebrating Nigerians and organisations that have impacted the Nigerian society positively.

This year’s edition saw the Chief Executive Officer of Monimitchelle Sports Facility company, Ebi Egbe, receiving the honour as the ‘Most Valuable Sports Personality’.

The award presentation was done by the awards committee led by its national coordinator, Akeem Busari, as well as, Olawale Olatoye and Seun Ajayi, during a visit on Egbe, at his work site in Ikenne, Ogun state.

An obviously elated Egbe, expressed his happiness and gratitude for the recognition and honour bestowed upon him by the organizers, adding that it would further spur him into doing more for the development of Nigerian and African sports.

” I am grateful for this award. I thank the organizers for recognizing our modest achievements at Monimitchelle Sports Facility Company. I want to assure you that it would spur us to doing better for the development and construction of sustainable sports facilities in Nigeria and Africa,” Egbe said.

The National Coordinator of the awards, Akeem Busari, reiterated that the honour is to encourage and celebrate distinguished members of the society who have contributed to the development of the Nigerian society.

” Ebi Egbe and his company, Monimitchelle Sports Facility Company, deserves to be celebrated and respected. Bulfazi Media Services, hereby honour him with the award as the Most Valuable Sports Personality, of the year,” he added.

Previous winners of the prestigious awards included Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, Hajji Gafar Liameed, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, Kelvin Irikefe, Michael Ubogu, Chief Donatus Agu-Ejidike, Hon. Tajudeen Ajide Yusuf and many others.