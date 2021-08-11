EBID launches West African Development Outlook

The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) has officially launched the maiden editions of its West African Development Outlook (WADO) and RENDEZ-VOUS quarterly newsletter.

EBID is a leading regional investment and development bank, owned by the 15 ECOWAS member States. Over the years, it continues to intervene through long, medium, and short-term loans, equity participation, lines of credit, refinancing, financial engineering operations and related services.

Speaking at the virtual launch, Chairman of the Board of Directors of EBID, Dr George Agyekum Donkor, said the Bank’s knowledge products is aimed at enhancing the socio-economic discourse of the sub-region, inform and bring value to ECOWAS member States, and brand the Bank not only as a Development Finance Institution (DFI) but also as a knowledge institution, abreast with the socio-economic challenges of the sub-region.

He said: ‘The WADO is an annual

publication of socio-economic indicators in the sub-region, which reports on the performance

and outlook at the country level as well as the sub-regional level, with recommendations on

how to navigate some of the development challenges of the sub-region in the short -to –

medium-term. The publication is made up of four sections, namely, performance and prospects, policy options, country briefs and a statistical appendix.”

The WADO and RENDEZ-VOUS, on the other hand, is a quarterly Newsletter (print and online), which provides relevant and valuable information about the Bank’s activities and a platform for sharing development content to engage stakeholders. It is structured into news and events, quarterly focus, an opinion segment, and diverse content relating to EBID’s partners.

He urged the Bank’s stakeholders to delve into the publications to better understand and partner EBID to transform ECOWAS communities.

