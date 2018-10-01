Ebonyi 2019: Gov Umahi emerges as PDP consensus candidate

The Governor of Ebonyi state, Chief David Umahi has been returned unopposed as the sole gubernatorial candidate during the primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ebonyi state.

The primaries, which took place at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, was conducted amid tight security.

Umahi was declared winner following the absence of any other contestant and pronounced winner by the chairman of the electoral panel, Senator Joy Emordi who said he polled a total of 1988 votes.

She said despite being a sole aspirant for the position, a situation that would have necessitated voice votes, the decision to go into normal election was based on the party’s internal democracy to enable the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to monitor the proceedings.

Senator Emordi described the exercise as very orderly, peaceful and organized and commended Governor Umahi for his developmental strides and expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the Congress.

Speaking after being declared the winner, Umahi acknowledged the show of solidarity and commitment of the members of PDP and Ebonyi people in general which he said had enabled him to make development strides in the state.

The governor said being given the ticket to run on its platform for the next four years as governor was a call to serve adding that he would work harder for the people.

He thanked the leadership of the party at all levels for providing a level playing field for all aspirants to contest in all the positions.

Umahi further stated that he is retaining his deputy governor, Barr.

Eric Kelechi Igwe as his running mate in the 2019 general election.

“We are not ungrateful that the party, PDP, in the state allowed us to run alone.

In other states, sitting governors are not allowed to run unchallenged but for us here, you allowed me to run alone.

Indeed, I am grateful to PDP,” he stated.

