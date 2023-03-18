2023: Ebonyi APC governorship candidate votes, commends INEC over peaceful election

The All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship andidate in Ebonyi state, Rt. Hon Francis Nwifuru, Saturday described the ongoing electoral process in the state as peaceful and calm.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for living up to the expectations of the electorates.

Nwifuru disclosed this shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit, Edukwu Okenmini 002, Anyawu igwe ward at Oferekpe community in Izzi local government area of the state.

He said: “I am very grateful to God Almighty and INEC because you can see that it did not take me up to two minutes to be accreditated and to vote which shows that INEC prepared very well for this election.

“So far the exercise is going on very well, you can see that the atmosphere is calm, everybody is going about casting his/her vote and nobody is quarreling. I thank the Governor, INEC, and Security agencies for that.

“I’m very much impressed, you can see the time is some minutes past 9 am and the voting process is going on smoothly.”

An electorate at the same Oferekpe, Ibina Marry Ngozi said they were allowed to vote for the candidate of their choice.

“I have just finished voting, we cast our vote very fairly, the process is free and fair everybody was allowed to vote for the candidate of their choice.

The presiding officer in Edukwu Okenmini 002, Okoye Loveth said the polling unit have “910 register voters, so far is going well it’s peaceful and calm, we started by 8:30 am,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

