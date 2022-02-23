Ebonyi assembly crises: Anyim accuses APC of desperation, says PDP‘ll take over soon

A leading Presidential aspirant of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) come 2023 and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, Tuesday said the party will soon take over the leadership of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

He accused 15 lawmakers of the Assembly who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of desperation and concocting members in a bid to maintain control of the House.

The 15 APC lawmakers had on Monday this week, elected the member representing Afikpo North West constituency and Deputy Leader of the House as the Assembly Deputy Speaker after a letter allegedly written by the Deputy Speaker, Chief Obasi Odefa that he has resigned as member of the House was read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Chief Francis Nwifuru which led to the declaration of his seat vacant by the Speaker.

Odefa who is a member of PDP and represents Onicha West constituency, however denied ever writing any resignation letter.

Anyim, while addressing members of the party during an enlarged meeting of the party in Abakaliki, the state capital said “some people desperately are forging signatures, some people desperately are concocting members. But the fact cannot lie. Our house of Assembly members are intact, nine of them are here as you can see in this meeting.

“Without these nine Lawmakers, you can’t get 2/3rd majority to do anything in Ebonyi House of Assembly. I want to assure you, by next month many more will join these our Lawmakers and by the time they know it, we will take over Ebonyi state House of Assembly.

“In this family today, we have a big fish, a member of APC BoT, a leader, a critical stakeholder in Ebonyi, the pride of Ebonyi state government, he is here with us. It is my singular honour on behalf of this caucus to present to you, Chief Austin Edeze. The empire is crumbling, it has started. It will continue to crumble”.

On his part, the Senator representing Ebonyi North and former Governor of the state, Sam Egwu commended the party members for their steadfastness.

He disclosed that in few days’ time, more people will be leaving the APC led government in the state and join PDP.