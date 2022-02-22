Ebonyi assembly gets new deputy speaker, Odefa kicks

Ebonyi state House of Assembly Monday inaugurated a new deputy speaker, Kingsley Ogbonnaya Ikoro, to replace the embattled former speaker, Odefa Obasi Odefa.

Ikoro before his inauguration as the deputy speaker was the deputy leader and member representing Afikpo North East constituency.

Speaker of the assembly, Ogbonna Nwifuru, during a plenary announced that Odefa Obasi Odefa who is the embattled deputy speaker sent a letter informing him of his resignation.

Reading the letter, Nwifuru quoted Odefa as saying the resignation was to enable him concentrate on some other businesses.

“I Hon. Obasi Odefa Obasi Odefa, representing Onicha East constituency do hereby resign my seat in Ebonyi state House of Assembly this 15th day of November 2021, after due consultation with my family, selected stakeholders and my political associates. This will give me time to pursue other engagements,” Odefa was quoted as saying.

Nwifuru after reading the letter declared the seat of Onicha East constituency, being the constituency Odefa was representing vacant.

Reacting to the purported resignation, Odefa debunked the resignation, saying he never authorised any document of such.

He said, “Ordinarily this state has been peaceful, or should I say it has been in the peace of the grave yard, it does appear as if desperate ambitions of a few individuals is more paramount than the interest of the people of Ebonyi state. This madness for power should have a limit or whatever it’s so called.

“First of all I have never in my life resigned as a member of the House of Assembly. I never authored any document, and I challenge them to come up with documents supposedly authorised by me.

“Why will I resign from the House of Assembly, are they the people that sent me to the Assembly? Is the people of Oshiri, Ukawu and Abomege that can tell me to leave and I will leave and that should be through recalling. They have to recall me so for anybody to come, and say that I have resigned…”