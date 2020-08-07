Ebonyi commissioner promises interventions

The Ebonyi state commissioner for project monitoring and evaluation, Chief Oluchukwu Ukie Ezeali, has expressed gratitude to Governor David Nweze Umahi, over his appointment on August 7, 2019.

Ezeali said he had disbursed N50, 000 to 10 Ebonyians (N5, 000 each) for the one year anniversary of his appointment and encouraged them to continue to showcase the works of the state government in good light in order to attract investors to the state.

He said, “I woke up today with additional joy, seeing that it’s already my one year in office as Ebonyi state Commissioner for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, solely appointed by His Excellency, Chief Engr. David Umahi, whom I am totally grateful and unconditionally loyal to.

“In fact, to express my full gratitude, I decided to start with greasing the accounts of some Ebonyi youth, who have devoted their time and data to compliment the good works of our state government, while others will benefit in the future. If Ebonyians write positively about the government of Umahi, the impact will contribute to the development of our dear state and for investors to come in.”