Ebonyi community accuse committee of corruption, asks govt to intervene

The people of Enyim Agalegu-Edukwu community, in Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi state, Friday called on the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Kelechi Igwe to save them from looming crisis in the community over threats to their lives by the committee overseeing the affairs of the area and their refusal to account for a whooping sum of N12 million accruing from a mining company operating in the community.

The people said threats to their lives and properties by the caretaker committee in the community have reached an unprecedented level.

In a letter addressed to the deputy governor, signed by some members of the community including John Mbam, John Ekechi, Fabian Itumo, Sunday Okey, Elijah Ugboka and Linus Onuoha which was given to journalists in Abakaliki, the community called for a general election in the area to enable them elect their leaders to give peace a chance, adding that the tenure of the caretaker committee currently governing them had elapsed.

They also called for freezing of the communities accounts which they claimed were being used to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

They appealed to the Igwe to take over the affairs of the community to save them from the hands of the caretaker committee of the community.

