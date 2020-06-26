Ebonyi community hails Umahi on road construction

Residents of Ishieke community in Ebonyi local government area of Ebonyi state Thursday eulogised Governor David Umahi for the ongoing road construction in the area.

The road known as Ishieke-Kpirikpiri road is the major link to Ishieke campus of Ebonyi State University (EBSU) Abakaliki, and has been in bad shape for years now.

Governor Umahi, who waded in to salvage the state of the road, did not just do concrete road but dualised it.

The people whose joy knew no bounds, expressed their feelings when members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi state chapter, led by their chairman, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, embarked on inspection of Umahi’s project in the state.

Speaking at the project site, Mr. Nwebonyi, who lamented on the importance of the road, said it was neglected for years.

He however complimented the governor and recommended him for 2023.

He said: “This is Ishieke-kpirikpiri road as it is popularly called.

Like the caretaker chairman emphasised earlier, this is the original road connecting Abakaliki and Enugu state.

As a matter of fact, the road had suffered neglect by the past regime, but today the governor being a man with divine inspiration has constructed it for the development of the people.

“This road is very critical because it is the only alternative road to the capital city outside the highway.”

While inspecting the COVID-19 300 bed facility built inside the premises of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, AE- FUTHA, the party chairman called on Nigerians to come to Ebonyi state for tourism. He said the state has all the tourism sites people go to see in Dubai.

“We are very happy with this. It is not obtainable anywhere in Nigeria, only in America that you can see this type of health facility. I want to use this medium to call on all Nigerians that often travel to Dubai, Turkey, India on medical tourism that Ebonyi state is now the latest place to go. What you see in Dubai, Turkey hospitals, you will see it here.

“Our governor has done marvelously well. He is a man that knows governance, and has the interest of the people at heart. The party will be presenting him to the country to serve the nation in a higher capacity,” he said.

Earlier the caretaker chairman of Ebonyi local government area, Chief Francis Nwaogba, thanked the governor for constructing the road which he said will alleviate the suffering of the people in the area.

“This road has been abandoned for years, it is the first road leading from Abakaliki to Enugu then, but this regime remembered it. Not only was it remembered, but it is was dualised with concrete road that can last for years. We are grateful for having a man like David Umahi to govern Ebonyi state.”

Also, speaking on behalf of Ishieke youths, Darlington Nwebonyi expressed gratitude to the governor and said construction of the road would bring development to the people.

Projects inspected by the party includes, Same Egwu fly over, Izzhia Ngbo junction, Ohaukwu LGA, Old Enugu/Abakaliki road, Shopping mall, Christian Ecumenical center, COVID-19 300 bed facility center in AE- FUTHA Abakaliki, Chief Arthur Eze flyover Abomege junction, Ebonyi state medical Science College Uburu among