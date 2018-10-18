Ebonyi Corp member initiates good tidings, laments expired drugs inside govt house

A corp member serving with Ebonyi State Government House Clinic, Mrs Udu Sarah Ama has explained her passion for reforming the clinic’s pharmacy.

Udu who is a batch “B” stream 1 Corp member of 2017 and an indigene of Afikpo South Local Government council of Ebongi state made this explanation during the commissioning of an electronic bill board, a pet project she embarked on as her Community Development System (CDS) project.

Udu narrated, “when I came to the government House clinic, the place was as good as dead with expired drugs in it. Because their was no competent hand manning the department. But with the help of the Medical Director of the clinic, I was able to resuscitate the clinic.

“I compelled the medical director to write to the Chief of Staff who released fund for purchasing of drugs and currently there is a change in their services.

Udu further narrated that due to the difficulty experienced by most people in locating the clinic, she decided to put up a bill board to make it easy for patients to locate the clinic.

“When i was posted here, I found it difficult to locate the clinic and the pharmacy was not functional. Because of that,I decided to take up this project to give an identification to the clinic.

“I was actually ready to render services to humanity. When I assumed work at the pharmacy, there was no drugs, rather it was more of expired drugs. but I worked hard to bring drugs into the pharmacy.

Commissioning the sign post Dr. Emmanuel Ofor Okorie, Chief of staff in Ebonyi government House thanked Udu for her contributions since she came into Ebonyi and challenged other corp members to emulate her.

Okorie represented by Mr Onu Nweze, noted that the project shows that she will go out of the state to become a good symbol and ambassador of the state she served.

Also, Dr. Richard Nnabo, Medical Director of Government house clinic advocated for State government to give her express appointment into the state civil service.

He said, “If i have my way she will remain with us. She is very hardworking Corp members and have built electronic sign post for the clinic.

He further described Sarah as an exceptional corps member both in character and services. And Prayed that God will uplift her beyond her expectations in life.

