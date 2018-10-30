Ebonyi council boss urges IG to probe allegation against him

Chairman of Afikpo South local government area of Ebonyi state,Dr. Eni Uduma Chima has called on Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris, National Security Adviser and DSS to investigate the kidnapping and car snatching allegation leveled against him by some of his political opponents in the local government.

Udoma, over the weekend was accused of kidnapping and car snatching by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress who reported him to the police.

Consequently, a team of policemen invaded his residence at Watchman street Abakaliki , arrested him and later released after interrogation.

Uduma while addressed journalists after his release said “I am crying out to the Inspector-General of Police, the National Security Adviser, the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, DSS to stop

politicians from using their men to harass their perceived opponents.

“A case such as kidnapping is very serious, it is a capital offence and the penalty is death by hanging in Ebonyi state and when you now use it so frivolously and call out police numbering over 150 to arrest one particular person, the danger is when there is need for police to troop out enmass they may take it for granted that it is one of those political abuses of the apparatus of state, phantom allegations that are not existence and so their reaction time may not be swift, that is the danger.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.