Ebonyi council inaugurates education board to revamp sector

Following the declaration of a state of emergency on education by the Ebonyi state government, the Afikpo North Local Government Area (LGA) Chairman, Barrister Oby Oko-Enyim, on Friday, inaugurated the council’s education board.

The inauguration which took place in the LGA secretariat was the first of its kind, aimed at revamping the sector and salvaging the fortunes of children enrolled in basis education.

The board, which has the Executive Director of Technology for Transformative Development Foundation, Ewah Otu Eleri, as its pioneer chairman, is expected to oversee the running of basic education in the LGA.

Speaking during the inauguration, the Executive Chairman of Afikpo North LGA, Barrister Obiageri Oko-Enyim, noted that the inauguration was to formalise the already ongoing effort by the council, through the help of Mr Eleri, to deliver quality basic education in the LGA.

She thanked Mr Eleri and other board members for accepting the task of repositioning education in the LGA.

In his reaction, the Board Chairman, Ewah Otu Eleri, thanked the LGA administration for providing him and other board members the opportunity to serve in the board.

He noted that children from Afikpo North LGA must be supported to compete in the world economy, adding that education can put the Afikpo North LGA on the global map.

Blueprint reports that other members of the board are Professor Amari Omaka (SAN), Mr Dave Nwachukwu, Mrs Celestina Enwo, Rev Father Charles Iduma, Ezeogo Basil Onya, Cecilia Oko Nnachi, Apostle Chima Elekwa, Hon. Aka Onya Iya, Elizabeth Mbe, Catechist Igwe, Chukwu Oko and Raymond Ikpor (as Secretary of the board).