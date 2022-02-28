Ebonyi: Court orders ADU community to swear-in Okoro as chairman

A sitting of a high court in Isiaka, Ivo local government area of Ebonyi state has ordered the swearing-in of Okoro Uchenna Paul as the chairman of Ameze Development Union(ADU) in Ishiagu community in the local government.

The area had since 2017 been bedeviled by crisis over the leadership of the mineral rich community which resulted in loss of lives and properties.

The matter was however, taken to court where Okoro prayed the Court to declare him winner of the Chairmanship of the union in the election conducted by Chief Isaac Chukwu as ordered by the court.

The suit was filed by Okoro against Chukwu.

Chukwu was the caretaker committee chairman and also the electoral Committee Chairman of the Development Union while Okoro emerged as the substantive chairman after the election.

Okoro was, however not swore-in as the Chairman until last week when the High Court presided over by Justice Franklin Edem ruled that he should be immediately swore-in as the Chairman of the Amaeze Development Union.

In his ruling, the Presiding Judge, Justice Franklin Edem ordered Chukwu to immediately swear-in Okoro and other persons elected as the executives of the union.

“That the Respondent is hereby mandated to inaugurate, not only the applicant but also the other persons who won the election conducted by the Electoral Committee of Amaeze Development Union, as the substantive executives members of the Amaeze Development Union.

“That the respondent is also mandated to hand-over the affairs and items of the property of Amaeze Development Union under his custody as the Caretaker Chairman thereof to the Applicant for the smooth management of the affairs of the said community”, the ruling stated.

Counsel to Okoro, Chikadibia Elom commended the court for the ruling which he said has ended the five years crisis in the community.

On his part, Counsel to Chukwu, Jeremiah Edeh said the court ruling would be obeyed.

Meanwhile, Okoro has been sworn-in as the substantive Chairman of the Development Union.

Swearing him in, Chief Isaac Chukwu charged him to return lasting peace to the community.