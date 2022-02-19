Ebonyi: Despite impeachment moves, I remain loyal PDP member, deputy speaker breaks silence

The Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi state House of Assembly, Odefa Obasi Odefa, Saturday, reaffirmed his loyalty to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Odefa who is representing Onicha East constituency in the state for the fourth time said he remained loyal to PDP as the platform he has served his people 16 years.



Briefing journalists in Abakaliki, Odefa said, “You may recall that for over one year now when the Executive Governor of our dear state, Chief David Nweze Umahi defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC), there has been all manner of speculations around where some of us belong to political party wise.I have, therefore, invited you, the members of the fourth estate of the realm, my original constituency before I joined partisan politics to publicly and unequivocally declare my stand party wise for the records.

“As a lawmaker, a democrat and a firm believer in the tenets of the rule of law, I am very much aware of the provisions of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as (amended), especially section 68 (1)g, which clearly spells out the constitutional consequences of a lawmaker who defects from the political party which sponsored him for election to another political party. The constitution also spells out in clear terms the conditions that could engender defection from the political party on whose platform one is elected to another political party.

“Also, it is a well established legislative tradition and convention that a lawmaker who wishes to defect from his party to another party is required to formally write to the Speaker of the House informing him/ her and other lawmakers in plenary of such decision, it is on record that I have never taken this decision just like my other colleagues in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

“Consequently, this press briefing is to unequivocally state that I have remained a loyal party man and that is not about to change any time soon. My party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the Ward, Local Government, State, and at the National levels remain at peace, united and do not in any way present the avenue that could engender my defection from the party to another political party. Also, I am a major beneficiary of the benevolence and good standing of the PDP. In fact, I am the most privileged lawmaker in the history of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly haven been elected into the House for a record four terms all on the solid platform of the PDP! I do not have any moral ground or justification to abandon the party that has been so good to me.

“More so, after extensive consultations with my constituents at different levels, my constituents have made it very clear that they remain loyal to the PDP and would want me to remain in the party as their representatives. Of course, democratic representation is all about the wishes of the people. After all, if I go against the wishes of my constituents, I may have failed the primary duty of a lawmaker and that would be a political hara-kiri. I therefore, hereby affirm that I remain a loyal, committed and proud member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State chapter.

“Consequent upon the foregoing, I am aware that there are already some clandestine moves to possibly incarcerate, intimidate, and harass me; members of my family and my political associates. I am also aware that there is a move to make illegal attempt to remove me as the Deputy Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, a position that my colleagues have found me worthy and capable of manning for some years now. I am assuring our party members, my supporters and constituents that I remain firm on the side of the law and shall deploy all legal means to protect my fundamental human rights.My loyalty to my dear colleagues and leadership of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly remain resolute.

“In Ebonyi State, I have no political enemies.I have very cordial relationship with the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Nweze Umahi, whom I have tremendous respect for; we are both brothers and partners working to make our state better. As a lawmaker and one of the leaders of the state, I assure the people of the state that I am more than ever before committed to the growth of democracy and democratic values in our dear state and therefore, shall continue to join other good spirited and patriotic citizens of our dear state in pursuit of progress and development for our dear state.Thank you all.”