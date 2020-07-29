Ebonyi developmental strides: APC chieftain hails Umahi

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ebonyi state has hailed the state’s transformation under Governor David Umahi, describing it as magical and dumbfounding.

Nweze who is the pioneer APC secretary in the state, spoke in an interview in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The opposition party supremo said he was moved to commend Umahi despite being a member of APC.

Nweze who was the former executive chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area (LGA) said he was marveled with the level of infrastructural development witnessed in the state when he visited after a ‘long absence’.

“My eyes saw what I never imagined to see being a fiery critic of the governor and I battled with my conscience in making this feeling known to the world.

The former vice chairman of the state branch of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) said he never imagined to see more than four standard ‘flyovers’ completed on the main expressway in the state, the trans-Saharan Abakaliki-Enugu high way and others about to be completed on the same road.

“When I toured Abakaliki at night, I did not use the headlamps of my vehicle because streetlights which are functional, have been installed almost in every part of the city and I do not know anywhere in Nigeria where almost all the roads in the capital have been reconstructed – majority on concrete.

He said the roads were constructed with properly designed drainages as the most astonishing thing was the successful relocation of traders at the Abakpa main- market Abakaliki to the International market.

According to him, “This is pure demonstration of sagacity and political will which is very uncommon among our political leaders and having been involved in Ebonyi politics since its state’s creation in 1996, I know that past administrations tried unsuccessfully to ensure the relocation.”

Nweze said the new government house being constructed by the governor is world class as he took the developmental strides to another level by ensuring that other parts of the state also received the same infrastructural facelift.

“The second-ranked most developed town in the state—Afikpo has been turned into a ‘mini’ capital with concrete roads everywhere while Onueke, which is also in the ranking has also been given a huge face-lift,” he said.

He said all the 13 local government areas of the state have witnessed road construction with concrete and this is what even we in the opposition thought was impossible.

“It might be needless to talk about Ohaozara my LGA which is also the governor’s home as the area have been turned into a ‘small London’ before everyone’s eyes.

Nweze added that though his assessment might not ‘go down well’ with his party in the state, it was time Nigeria was salvaged with leaders and the led, to say the truth despite party affiliations.

The APC also said, “Nigeria’s problem majorly stems from the fact that political parties and their members will not see anything good in a ruling-government which they do not control.”