Ebonyi: Ex-lawmaker insists PDP followed party guidelines in conduct of congress

A former lawmaker, Linus Abba Okorie Sunday insisted that People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Ebonyi state chapter adhered to the guidelines and constitutions of the party in the just concluded congress.

Hon Okorie a two time representative of Ohanivo in the House of Representatives was reacting to allegations made by Barrister Silas Onu, the immediate past caretaker publicity secretary and chairmanship aspirant in the just concluded PDP congress in the state.

Onu had on Saturday while briefing journalists in Abakaliki alleged that the congress in Ebonyi did not follow the guidelines of the party.

“there was no congress. What happened was not befitting for stakeholders of the party. My delegates were not allowed into the venue to vote.

“We were supposed to have congress today, as you know, congress is not just about election. Although, this is an elective congress, there is supposed to be series of meetings, discussions, you have accredition to know total number of voters, who they are as delegates because it’s not an all comers affairs.

” But to my greatest shock, the electoral committee came to the venue at about 1p.m asked everybody to go out so they will start accredition.

“they didn’t take up to 10 people before the crowd drove into the venue and they started sharing tags to delegates, I complained to Sen Ben-Collins committee, that what they were doing is not election, no accredition but I could see that even in ballot papers votes were already precast”.

“I must say that out of respect for the people of Ebonyi state especially the youths who are yawning for change, I decided that we should go through this process but i’m disappointed that those we called leaders are worst than dictators.

“This election, I’m the only person who qualified for it. This electoral committee did the screening, did the election, this is to tell you that there is hatchet-man job.

“There was no election, I’m the only one who bought form, submitted my form on Sept. 14 and the deadline for submission was October 1 and I met every other requirement.

“It was on the screening date that all the aspirants including Mr Tochukwu Okorie, the purported winner were filling their forms.

“I will quickly challenge this illegality in court up to the highest level to ensure that the right thing is done,”

In a swift reactions, Hon Okorie said, “Silas Joseph Onu is an esteemed member, and immediate past Caretaker Publicity Secretary, of the Ebonyi State chapter of our great party, the PDP. He contested and lost the chairmanship position and was possibly reacting in the heat of passion. Therefore, no one should take anything he says in that state very seriously. Lets remember that party Congresses are domestic matters, family affairs; so to say, and any misgivings are best addressed within the rules of the party; without undue publicity.

“However, it is important to clarify that the party constitution and guidelines were substantially complied with in the conduct of the various congresses held in Ebonyi state. It is not true, therefore, to allege otherwise.

“First, Silas Onu presented himself for the Congress, was present at the venue, interacted with the National Committee responsible and indeed presented an agent in the person of Hon Christian Usulor, who represented his interest all through the Congress proceedings.

“Two, accreditation of delegates was successfully carried out under the watch of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies and the media, an example of which is the case of Abakaliki local government area, cited by Silas. What he failed to report was that congress Committee members were assigned to the different local government areas to handle their accreditation so as to save time, manage the process more closely and ensure there was no manipulation by aspirants and their supporters.