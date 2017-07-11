Ebonyi gov launches anti-corruption campaign

By Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki Ebonyi state Governor, Engr David Umahi, yesterday explained that the essence of launching anti-corruption campaign was to ensure proactive approach towards the fi ght and to complement the anti-corruption war of President Muhammadu Buhari. Th e governor made the remarks during the launching of the campaign of anti-corruption summit held by the state government in conjunction with Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Off ences Commission (ICPC) at Akanu Ibiam International Conference Centre Abakaliki. He said he was pleased by the method icpc is using to fi ght corruption, arguing that fi ght against corruption requires proactive approach rather media trials as seen in Nigeria today. He faulted the selective fi ght against corruption by the federal government; a development he said made Nigerians to be losing hope fast in the war, even though he maintained that no miracle will eliminate corruption in Nigeria. Umahi called on the ICPC Chairman, Barr. Ekpo Nta, to send some Offi cials of the Commission who would be given permanent offi ce in the State’s Fiscal Responsibility Commission by Ebonyi state government to enable them have easy opportunity to cross check books of his administration.

Th e governor who alleged that there was massive corruption in the private sector, charged ICPC to look closer to the sector; just as he said the problem of the country was leadership. In a key note address, theICPC chairman commended the governor for judiciously using the state’s meager resources to improve the lives of the people. Ekpo said ICPC fi rmly believes in strengthening institutions as a prerequisite for sustainable development, good governance and the rule of law and the summit was geared at eradicating the “I don’t know” excuse for promoting corruption in the country.

He noted that if the Ebonyi anti-corruption campaign is properly utilized, it would lead to “promotion of integrity, transparency and accountability through exploring innovative solutions and new technologies and by strengthening international cooperation. He added that ICPC‘s role in the state’s anti- corruption agenda would be to guide them so that the campaign would be one that should promote the wellbeing of all citizens and present them with good governance for sustainable development. Earlier in his remarks, the Provost of Anti-corruption Academy of Nigeria, Prof. Sola Akinrinade, said the summit was apt because there was no other better way to manage corruption other than training and retraining of the people