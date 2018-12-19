Ebonyi Gov presents N188.4 billion estimates for 2019

The Governor of Ebonyi state Engr David Umahi on Tuesday presented the 2019 appropriation bill of N188.4b to the state House of Assembly.

Presenting the appropriation bill of N188, 401, 913, 868, Umahi said the State Executive Council thoroughly evaluated the performance of the 2018 budget and expressed satisfaction with its level of performance and implementation.

He however disclosed that the 2018 budget witnessed a lot of bottlenecks as a result of global economic instability occasioned by persistent incidence of terrorism and other challenges.

He maintained that the 2019 budget christened Budget of Divine Fulfillment has expenditure ratio between recurrent and capital expenditure of 22.1 percent to 77 percent with recurrent expenditure gulping N41.556b and capital of N49.068b

Governor Umahi said the 2019 budget which is lower than last year laapbudget is expected to take care of recurrent expenditure and is expected to address all ongoing capital projects across the State.

Earlier in the State Executive Council, Governor Umahi assented to the National Health Insurance Scheme Bill to address health needs of the state civil servants.

He said the assent to the bill followed the passing of the bill by the State House of Assembly, adding that the law when fully implemented is expected to address all health needs of the Civil servants.

The Speaker of Ebonyi State House of, Mr Francis Nwifuru earlier in his address extolled the prudent management of all resources accruing to the state by Governor Umahi and maintained that it was the magic behind massive infrastructural development in the state.

He said the synergy between the executive and the legislature has provided an enabling environment for the state to excel above her contemporaries and had placed the state on a high pedestal of economic boom.

