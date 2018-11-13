Ebonyi Gov warns employers against rejection of corps members

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi on Monday warned employers in the state against rejecting corps members posted to their establishments.

Umahi gave the warning during the closing ceremony of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2018 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 orientation course, at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Afikpo .

According to him, “The employers must accept these youths, treat them as their staff and make good use of their skills and knowledge in their various establishments.

The governor also urged the corps members to integrate effectively within the communities of their primary assignments, to promote national unity.

Represented by his deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe, the governor urged the corps members to interact freely with the people and explore the rich cultural heritage of the people.

He said : “You should appreciate the many similarities between Ebonyi people and your own culture while respecting the culture and tradition of the people.

“You should embark on life-touching community development projects that will benefit your host communities as I salute your predecessors for leaving behind footprints in the sands of time.

While commending the state NYSC coordinator and all camp officials for their dedication to duty and hard work Umahi noted that the Scheme has contributed immensely to the socio-political development of the state especially in the areas of education and health.

“ the positive impact the service has gained on the development of the state necessitated his administration’s decision to renovate facilities at the orientation camp and upwards review of corps members monthly stipend from N5,000 to N10,000 beginning from last September. He added.

In her remarks, the state NYSC coordinator, Mrs Ann Ibe noted that the orientation programme was successful as the corps members exhibited a high sense of duty, commitment and discipline since their arrival.

“They participated actively in all camp activities such as skills acquisition training, paramilitary drills, citizenship and leadership training, social; and cultural activities and lectures on various local and national issues.

She told the corps members that the orientation exercise has prepared them for the challenges of the service year and urged them to accept their posting in good faith.

“I charge you to be law-abiding, avoid unnecessary and unauthorized travels, shun immoral practices, and ensure you work hard to develop the state”, she added.

