Ebonyi govt warns citizens against scammers

Ebonyi State government has disassociated itself from fraudulent activities culpable of steering mishap in the society.

It made this known yesterday when they allegedly apprehended some group of persons who were forcefully using the state name to dupe unsuspecting members of the public.

Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Senior Special Adviser(SSA) to Governor David Umahi on internal Security alleged that the group which was led by one Mr Augustine Njoku under the disguise of Akubaraoha agricultural empowerment program in collaboration with Nigeria incentive Base Risk Sharing lending NIRSAL to defraud the public.

He said they were collecting 2000 thousand naira, Biometric Verification Number (BVN) and Permanent Voters Card(PVC) registration number from people.

Ugbala, however noted with dismay that state government never collected money, PVC, BVN for their empowerment programs and further warn the people to stay away from such gathering.

He said “We got information that some individuals are collecting money from people all in the name of registering them for Akubaraoha agricultural programms and loans. We know that the state government has done much in terms of empowerment.

“The most annoying thing is not just that these people are collecting money, they ask people to give them their PVC numbers which is not only economical sabotage they are on assignment. No one even the federal government or state has the right to demand for you PVC registration number before they give you loan or grant. These people collect such and also collect BVN number with 2000 naira.

“Most recently government empowered civil servants through BOI loan for them not to depend on salary alone. But unfortunately some people are colliding with all these things to extort money from the public”.

