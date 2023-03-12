Ebonyi guber: Izzi people ‘ve chosen me – Nwifuru 

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Francis Nwifuru, weekend, boasted of being the only contestant generally accepted by Izzi clan and Ebonyi state at large.

Nwifuru also debunked the rumour of being critically ill and said as a vibrant politician, he should be ready to accommodate propaganda of any sorts.

He stated this during a media interaction at his campaign office in Abakaliki.

Nwifuru, who is the serving speaker of Ebonyi state House of Assembly noted that he goes for medical check- up every year, but would attend that of 2023 after his inauguration.

He said: “The facts speak for themselves. You already see me. I am alive, healthy and not sick. You can see, touch and feel me.

“I have never travelled to visit the hospital. As a human being, I undergo medical checkup. The last time I did so was in February 2022. I’m supposed to go this year but will do so after my inauguration because I am confident of being sworn in as the governor of the state.

“When people start campaign of calumny, you need not to be worried once you don’t have skeleton in your cupboard.

“My destiny is a threat to many people. I am not angry about that. Once you are human and people are not afraid of you, you are not living. If people are not jealous of you, you are not functioning well. Once you have something to offer, expect opponents to evolve unfounded stories about you.

“Ebonyi people have seen that the opposition cannot offer anything than lands and fabrications.”

Speaking on the election postponement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he said, “INEC must be well-equipped for the elections. It said that due to litigations at the election petition tribunals, it can’t access the BVAS machines so it wants to reconfigure the machines. If it doesn’t do so, the figures from the National Assembly polls will join the state assembly own and issues will come out from it.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

