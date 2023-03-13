Ebonyi 2023 governorship election: PDP decries Court cases against candidate

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi state chapter Friday decried the use of the Federal High Court of Nigeria for political gains.

PDP and the legal team of its governorship candidate Ifeanyi Odii, disclosed this during a press briefing at Afikpo, Ebonyi state.

Acting chairman of PDP, Barr. Ifeanyi Nworie, alongside Barr. Mudi Erhenede the lead counsel of the governorship candidate accused the suspended chairman of the party, Tochukwu Okorie of using the court to disqualify its governorship candidate.

Lamenting on the incessant cases filed against PDP and its members by Okorie at the Federal High court, the team reassured the supporters of Odii he remains the authentic guber candidate of the party.

They said: “We have observed with great dismay the use of the Nigerian Courts particularly the Federal High Court sitting at Abuja, by some unscrupulous members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ebony State led by the suspended chairman of the party in Ebony State Mr. Okoroafor Tochukwu Okorie.

“It is on record that Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii was duly nominated by the Peoples Democratic Party as its Governorship candidate for the 2023 General Elections, after a successful primary election of the Party which was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in line with provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“However, after the said primary election, many pre-election matters, and appeals were filed challenging the candidature of Chief Ifenayi Chukwuma Odii.

“The Supreme Court of Nigeria which is the apex Court of the land, later laid the matter to rest by affirming that Chief Ifenayi Chukwuma Odii is the authentic Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ebony State in the 2023 general elections.

“Shockingly, Mr. Okoroafor Tochukwu Okorie and his cohorts have continued to file frivolous suits and shop for forums in various Courts, especially Federal High Court sitting at Abuja to obtain a kangaroo judgment against Chief Ifenayi Chukwuma Odii, and derail the electoral process.

“Worthy of note is the fact that the filing of those suits at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja is in total disregard to the circular and directive of the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, that all pre-election matters must be filed in the States where the cause of action arose.

“It is in light of the obvious abuse of the judicial process that we call for it press briefing/conference to inform the general public, especially the people of Ebony State, the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Judiciary especially the Federal High Court of Nigeria and the National leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party of the unlawful conducts of Mr. Okoroafor Tochukwu Okorie and his cohorts”.

