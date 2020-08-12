Ebonyi indigenes criticise gov Umahi over 2023 succession comments

The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID) has condemned in totality statement credited to the Ebonyi state governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi in which he reportedly vowed to sponsor crisis in opposition parties to make room for a fight while he sips champagne in the comfort of his bedroom.

The governor was said to have reportedly made the statements during his ruling party’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) state congress held recently at the party’s state secretariat in Abakaliki and yet to be refuted.

But while responding to what it considered a crisis threat comments by the governor, the AESID in a statement signed Wednesday in Abuja by its president (World-wide) Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu, urged the Inspector General of Police, Director of State Security Service (DSS) and all other federal security agencies not to take such statement for granted.

The Ebonyi indigenous association also demanded a retraction and a public apology from the governor.

“We at AESID which to condemn in its wholeness the subtle resort to violence or any form of crisis as being preached and propagated by Governor Umahi ahead the contest by aspiring and suitably qualified individuals to succeed him in 2023. The threat is for want of more suiting adjectives obnoxious, vexatious, insensitive and highly provocative coming from the number one citizen of our beloved state which is adjudged to be one of the most peaceful in the country.

“We wish to observe that firstly; the said assertion is quite unfortunate coming from Governor Umahi who in the build up to his battle to outwit and arm-twist his erstwhile boss, elderstatesman and immediate-past Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Martin Elechi was allowed by his peace-loving predecessor and indeed Ebonyians in general to freely declare his intention, grab the State’s governing Party, PDP’s ticket and successfully emerge the Governor of our dear State in such a time without any threat to crisis or violence.

“It baffles common sense, profound reasoning and good conscience that the State’s Chief Security Officer could sound this awful in his desperate bid to produce his successor come 2023. In our keen estimation, Governor Umahi has therefore by this unguarded assertion shown himself the common enemy of the same very people he was elected to serve.

“It is indeed, surprising to us just like the generality of Ebonyi people that Governor Umahi has continued in his absurd dictatorial tendencies without caring a hoot to understand and even appreciate the crucial constitutional roles played by opposition elements and political Parties in any democratic governance. This best explains his abhorrence for criticisms no matter how constructive and has consequently led to his constant war with the opposition elements and the media who only strive their best to hold him accountable to the people.

“But what exactly is Governor Umahi who has since his ascension to power made himself a political bully of sort by his records and antecedents afraid of, if we may ask, could he be afraid that Ebonyi workers who we understand he pays half salaries would definitely be the first constituency to mobilize against his preferred choice in 2023? Or the retirees we are reliably informed he allegedly embezzled their pensions and gratuity? Or the middle-class he has almost completely wiped out of the system?

“Is he afraid that the traders and artisans he muzzled will mass up against him in 2023? Is he also afraid that the serving and numerous sacked cum suspended aides including former political officeholders who he has made poorer by design and wicked machinations through the non-payment of their lawful entitlements will plot his humiliation and downfall? What about the Anambra, Imo, Abia and Enugu businessmen and women he forcefully confiscated their shops, intimidated and harassed? Is he also afraid of their anticipated pay-back?”

According to the statement, already, there are visible signs that the Anambra kingmakers such as money-man, Authur Eze, Cletus Ibeto and others have started deserting the governor.

The association, however demanded “a retraction of these threats and a sincere apology within 48 hours to the peace-loving people of Ebonyi State who has already seen enough under his leadership and watch. We will not sit idly and watch Umahi put a State which our fore-fathers collectively fought hard to be created destroyed or put in flames via the negative, vituperative and inflammatory comments of a supposed Chief Security Officer.

“We therefore urge the Director of DSS in Nigeria, the Inspector General of Police and indeed, all federal security agencies never to allow these boastings of Governor Umahi who is a Chief Law enforcer go without some level of scrupulous investigations to avert whatever may be the evil that such plans to engineer crisis may bring on the people. We therefore call on them to invite and question him on the import of this dreadful assertion before his aides or supporters hide under same to unleash mayhem on innocent Ebonyians all in their bid to please his motives.

“While we urge Ebonyi people to remain calm, peaceful and also very watchful, we however implore all and sundry, particularly the Nigerian government to hold governor Umahi responsible for whatever crisis that may befell the state ahead of the 2023 general elections which is still about three years ahead!”