Ebonyi: Laboratory scientists protest, seek justice for murdered colleague

The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) Ebonyi state chapter, Tuesday, protested the killing of their member, Mr. Casmir Afamefuna Ani.

Late Ani, who died in his early 40’s was said to have been murdered on the night of Friday, June 10, 2022, around Ojeowere/ Brackenbury Street area in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.

The association protested to the state Police Command where the members sought for justice of their colleague.

In a letter submitted to the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi state, CP Garba Aliyu, signed by the state chairman of the organization, Clement Alobu and secretary, Godwin Nwibo, the association asked the police to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.

The letter reads: “It is with deep emotional pain and bleeding hearts that we, the members of the above-named Association write to inform your office of the gruesome murder of Mr. Casmir Afamefuna Ani, who was our member and professional colleague, on the night of Friday, June 10, 2022, around Ojeowere street, Brackenbury street area in Abakaliki.

“With this ugly development, we no longer feel safe to even do our jobs since one of us could be mowed down so easily without any intervention by the law enforcement agents or even the state vigilante outfit (alias Ebube Agu).”

