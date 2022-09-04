Ebonyi lawmaker demands documentation of Igbo culture 

A member representing Afikpo North/Afikpo South constituency of Ebonyi state in the House of Representatives, Hon. Iduma Igariwey has called for documentation of Igbo culture.

Igariwey, who spoke in Afikpo, Afikpo North local government during the 2nd Okpudo new yam festival lecture series, said documentation and presentation of the culture would assist the people in the development of the society.

This was the core utility of the lecture series to document, educate and deepen the knowledge of Afikpo and Edda people in appreciation of their culture which he said, was necessary for the present and future development of the people.

“It is also aimed at highlighting the common bond, identity, and heritage of the people of Edda and Ehugbo,” he said.

He noted that the book titled “the bond: a study of intergroup relations between the people of Ehugbo and Edda” which was presented during the event and which he also contributed was aimed at documenting the culture of the two clans.

He commended the organisers of the event and called for the preservation of the Ikeji festival.

A lecturer in this year’s lecture series, Professor Ngozi Emeka Nwobia, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Humanities of Ebonyi State University (EBSU), said unlike other communities in Igboland where the kings or the oldest men in the community moderate in the celebration of the festival; in Ehugbo, the date and the celebration must be announced by the Yam Deity Priest called Eleri.

According to her, no community in Ehugbo celebrates the festival or eats the new yam until the priest performs the rituals associated with the celebration of the indigenous specie of yam called Akiri.

