Ebonyi: Lawmaker empowers 5,000 widows, others with stomach infrastructure

The federal lawmaker representing Ikwo/Ezza South constituency, Chinedu Ogah, has empowered over 5,000 widows and other members of his constituency.

The celebration, which is a yearly rituals and 26th edition of it with different kinds of empowerments was tagged “Stomach Infrastructure,” concentrating on feeding and clothing of widows and other members of his constituency.

Celebrating with the people in his home country, Amagu Item on Sunday, Rep Ogah said the year’s anniversary was tagged “Stomach infrastructure” to enable him affect the poorest of the poor and the needy in his constituency.

According to him: “Some of our women that benefited from this empowerment have no wrappers. We gave each of them branded wrapper which is almost N7, 000 each. We gave them food condiments, rice and many other items, and that is why we tagged this empowerment ‘stomach infrastructure’.

Hon Ogah further called for unity and peace among members of the constituency and advised them to abide by the rules and regulations of the state government.

“My message to my constituency as we enter 2022 is that we should be united, we should live in peace and support government in power and all the leaders we have. We should support our governor, support our President, support journalists that are reporting what is good and make sure we do what is right,” he said.