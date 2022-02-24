Ebonyi lawmaker takes over education, welfare of 17 trafficked teenagers

A federal lawmaker representing Ikwo/Ezza South federal constituency of Ebonyi state, Chinedu Ogah, Wednesday handed over seventeen teenagers to the state Ministry of women Affairs and Social Development.

The teenagers who were victims of child trafficking, were taken from Ikwo, Ezza South LGAs in Ebonyi state to Ogun state to do different kinds of work ranging from hawking, prostituting, drug trafficking among other things.

Comrade Ogah while handing the victims to the state, gave scholarships to those that indicated interest to go to school while others that want to learn skills were integrated into skill acquisition.

Ogah who also gave an undisclosed amount of cash for the welfare of the victims, said he would ensure that all those involved in the trafficking of those teenagers will not go unpunished.

He said: “I got the news of the trafficking of Ebonyians in Ogun state, when I learned of it I alerted the Ikwo town union in Lagos state.They abandoned their businesses and mobilized to Ogun State which they spent up to two weeks to locate the children.

“These children are from Ikwo,Ezza South, and other parts of Ebonyi State. Based on the foundation that the Governor has laid,it is our duty to contribute our quota to make sure we care for the welfare of our people.

“I am here to handover this children to the Honorable Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development and we are assuring you that we will train any of them that wants to learn skills or go to school from primary to University level.The are 17 in number from the lists including a woman that is harbouring them.We are going to rehabilitate them for brighter future.

Responding, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon.Mrs. Chinwe Okah, appreciated the lawmaker for displaying a high sense of commitment and responsibility to locate the trafficked teenagers and bring them back to the state for rehabilitation and integration with their families.

She promised that the Ministry will do everything possible to ensure the welfare of the children.