Ebonyi ‘ll legalise charter of equity on power rotation – Umahi 

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state Monday said his government would draw a legally documented charter of equity to guide power rotation among the three senatorial zones of the State.

Umahi made this known during the state organised party to celebrate the victory of the All Progressives Congress and its governorship candidate, Francis Nwifuru.

The governor, who expressed gratitude to God, thanked all political stakeholders in the state for their belief and support for equity.

He chided a few stakeholders who failed to identify with the struggle, stressing that the State would continue to thrive without them.

He, therefore, emphasised that there was going to be a written charter to guarantee equity in the distribution of governorship slots among the component sections of the state.

“I want to thank all the people who stood for equity, fairness, and justice.

“For those few leaders of the State who sat on the fence because their choice was not selected, we can do without them.

“We will take it to the House of Assembly to pass as a law,” he said.

