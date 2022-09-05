Ebonyi: Nigeria losing faith in FG – Bishop Chukwu 

The Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Rev. Peter Chukwu, Monday said that Nigerians have lost faith in the federal government following incessant insecurity issues.

Bishop Chukwu also condemned incessant kidnap, killings, and destruction of churches by hoodlums.

He expressed the fear that the continued existence of Nigeria as a corporate entity was under serious question mark.

He stated this in a chat with reporters shortly after the inauguration of the Catholic Media Practitioners Association (CAMPAN), in Abakaliki,Ebonyi state capital.

He noted that rational people are no longer comfortable with what is happening in the country.

He prayed for peaceful free, fair, and credible 2023 elections to enable Nigerians elect credible leaders that will solve the problems of the country.

“Rational people are very uncomfortable with what is going on. So, it is very unfortunate. Appeals have not helped this government. We have lost faith in the current government to restore security.

“What we are praying for is peaceful free and fair elections that will usher in God-chosen leaders who will solve the problems of this country and if that problem is not solved, the continued existence of Nigeria as a corporate entity is under a very serious question mark,” he stated.

He called on journalists to task candidates for the 2023 general elections to present their manifestos to the people to enable Nigerians select and elect credible leaders at the polls.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

