Ebonyi NSCDC absolves self from robbery incident

The Ebonyi state command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has called for a thorough investigation of the three personnel of private security firm on night guard at the St Marte Umahi International Market on August 8 when a robbery incident occurred.

A statement Tuesday in Abuja by the NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Paul Dimba, condemned the twisted version of the incident presented to the state governor, David Umahi,

The statement read in part, “No amount of blackmail would deter the operations of the NSCDC in the state to fight criminality and bring criminals to book.”

He said the twisted version of the incident presented to the governor was a deliberate attempt by some faceless groups or individuals to tarnish the image of the corps through misrepresentation of facts.

The Eboyin state government had last week accused personnel of NSCDC of colluding with criminals following a robbery incident at the St Margate Umahi International Market, claiming a close circuit camera (CCTV) footage captured the incident.

But the state NSCDC spokesman, Paul Odimba in a statement refuted the governor’s claim, saying, he may have been mislead into the wrong conclusion. He pointed out that the NSCDC is a disciplined corps that would not tolerate any misdemeanor from its personnel.

He admitted that there was indeed a robbery incident at the market on the said night but that the robbery did not take place at the lot 1 section of the market where the NSCDC personnel were on guard, and that three of the private security personnel were arrested by and detained by the police for proper investigation.