Ebonyi NUJ chapel advises politicians, youth against thuggery

Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ebonyi state chapter, Monday, called on politicians and youths to shun thuggery and other actions capable of jeopardizing peace in the state.

The chairman, comrade Samson Nwafor, said Ebonyi being described as very peaceful, cannot be plugged into crisis ,urging political actors and their supporters to play by the rules.

Nwafor stated this in Abakaliki, while briefing journalists on Chapel’s Press Week with the theme “Time to Deepen Media Involvement in Nigeria’s Democracy”

He called on the people of the state to participate in the 2023 general elections to enable them to elect their leaders.

“2023 General Election gather momentum, we call on the political actors in Ebonyi State to play by the rules, and shun actions that are capable of jeopardizing the relative peace existing in the state. We also call on the youth to shun thuggery and violence, as doing so, constitutes grave consequences to the future of Nigeria.

“We further call on Ebonyians to ensure they participate fully in choosing their leaders, in the upcoming general elections, by making sure they register and obtain their voter’s card now that the registration is ongoing, across the State.

“As the theme of this year’s press week aptly captures, the time has come to deepen Media involvement in Nigeria’s Democracy, if we desire to make a meaningful progress, as a nation”, Nwafor said.

He described Press week as an annual ritual in the journalism profession and a period to take stock of operations as Journalists to know how the media practitioners have faired within the period.

“It is on the strength of these, that the Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ, Ebonyi State, a body of Journalists of both Print and Electronic Media, whose head offices are outside Ebonyi State, religiously observes this important event annually.

The theme of this year’s press week is “Time To Deepen Media Involvement In Nigeria’s Democracy.”

‘The Chapel Leadership after a critical review of the performances of members applauded them for being good ambassadors and called on them to continue to adhere strictly to the ethics of the Journalism profession in the discharge of their lawful duties, especially as the 2023 general election is around the corner. Correspondents should shun fake news and ensure they crosscheck facts always, bearing in mind the critical role we play in society.

“The Chapel also seizes this opportunity to call on the law enforcement agents in the State to always see journalists as friends, and desist from harassing and/or assaulting them while discharging their lawful duties. Security agents should know that Journalists like other citizens of Nigeria deserve protection not molestation from them. We urge that the internal mechanism for disciplining in NUJ be explored whenever any journalist is found wanting.

“We wish to specifically acknowledge the robust cordial relationship that has been existing between Journalists and the Ebonyi State government led by Governor David Umahi, and therefore commend very highly, the Governor for creating the enabling environment for us to discharge our duties in the State. I want to assure the government and the good people of Ebonyi state, that Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ, Ebonyi state, under my leadership would continue to be partners in the growth and development of Ebonyi State, through objective reportage”.

