Ebonyi: Paris Club refunds brouhaha

Last week, Ebonyi state Governor, David Umahi disclosed that the federal government was owing Ebonyi state about $55 million of its Paris Club refunds, coupled with alleged outrageous deductions amounting to $7million.

Amidst the controversy raised there from, the federal government claims that Ebonyi state is owing $ 5million debt.

Consultant study debts The Governor of Ebony State Engr.

David Umahi has disclosed that federal government was indebted to the state to the tune of fifty nine million US dollars.

He made this known last Wednesday, during his meeting with labour leaders in Abakaliki, the state capital where he noted that the said debt was an outcome of discovery by a consultant engaged to study the $5 million debt the federal government said the state was owing.

The governor also expressed shock over deductions of $7.771million made by the Federal Ministry of Finance on the second sheet of the Paris Club refund, adding that the state government had taken the matter up.

“When they gave us the first Paris Club refund, we were expectant that we are going to get the same when we are on the regime of the second Paris Club which is ongoing now.

But unfortunately, after reconciliation, they said we were owing government $5 million which is about N1.6 billion.

We were owing $5 million “When we were told that, we were owing $5 million we came to Exco, we discussed it, the Commissioner for finance had to travel to Abuja and they gave him all the documents.

How the whole thing was calculated? “They calculated that all the loans that were obtained while in Imo are being distributed to affect now Abia, Imo and Ebonyi.

The same thing with the loans obtained under Anambra, and it also trickles to Abia and Enugu States.

We had a lot of lacuna even though we engaged consultant at the Governors’ Forum, we felt that we needed to look into our own calculation.

“During our NEC meeting, I raised objection that there is no way Anambra, Enugu, Abia and Enugu should be paid without Paris Club if Ebonyi State case is not concluded because it is still one string. They now directed we should come up with our strong points.

“We came here and we decided to get another consultant.

We sent the request to the house of assembly as required by law and they cleared we can get a consultant to assist us.

We now worked with the Commissioner of finance and Attorney General and then the debt management office in Ministry of Finance, Abuja.

From negative to big positive “At the end of the day instead of $5 million debt, we are now being owned $59.709 million.

For us, it is a miracle from negative to big positive.

“We were shocked to discover the deductions.

We are not here to question it becasue we have taken it up.

If you see the second sheet, you will find out that $7.771 was deducted by the federal ministry of finance for legal/consultation fees.

“There is money they say the past ALGON leadership, I think ten years back contracted them with team of lawyers to chase this money and so they now had order that no Paris Club fund should be given to states.

And it was served on the attorney general.

“My own argument is that ALGON leadership in Abuja has no legal right to commit the state the fund of local government, and the Governors Forum has no right to commit the fund of local government.

It is the work of the house of assembly”, he stated.

According to Blueprint findings, the state received a total of N4,508,083,379.98, as at December 2017.

Similarly, Umahi explained how the state gained about three billion naira from the Paris Club refunds said the state policy under his watch had made it a policy that any government money that is staying in the bank beyond 24 hours must be fixed.

He said over 2.9 billion of one of the ranches of the Paris Club had been given to the local government staff for salary and other entitlements, adding that pension and gratuities were not paid in the state since 2006 till date.

Governor Umahi lamented that past administration in the state could not give any account of the money received from the Paris Club refunds, saying “ we wrote the past administration to tell us how they spent the refund which made Ebonyi indebted to the tune of $500m, they didn’t reply and we decided to let the sleeping dog lie”.

Umahi also disclosed that UBEC counterpart funds were not paid by the previous administration, and maintained that his administration came under severe debt in the accruals from the Paris Club refunds.

However, in a related development, the State government has said recently, it made over N3 billion from the fixed deposit accruing from the Paris Club refunds from the Federal Government. He said over N2.9 billion of one of the tranches of the Paris Club had been given to the local government staff for salary and other entitlements, as pension and gratuities were not paid in the state since 2006.

But late last month The Federal Government said it had approved the sum of $2.68bn as final payment to states for the Paris Club Refund.

The explanation was made amidst the controversy that has trailed the payment of the sum of N13bn to Osun State.

Fresh conditions for Paris fund payment Some of the conditions are that salaries and staff-related arrears must be paid as a priority; there must be commitment by all states to the commencement of the repayment of budget support loans granted in 2016; and clearing of amounts due to the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative.

Another condition is commitment to clear matching grants from the Universal Basic Education Commission, where some states have available funds, which can be used to improve primary education and learning outcomes.

A statement by the Director of Information in the Ministry of Finance, Hassan Dodo, to this effect, reads in part, “The issue of Paris Club loan over-deduction has been a long-standing dispute between the Federal Government and the state governments, which dates back to the period of 1995 to 2002.

“In response to the dispute, President Muhammadu Buhari directed that the claims of overdeduction should be formally and individually reconciled by the Debt Management Office.

“This reconciliation commenced in November 2016.

As an interim measure to alleviate the financial challenges of the states during the 2016 recession, the President had approved that 50 per cent of the amounts claimed by the states be paid to enable the states to clear salary and pension arrears.

“This was released between the 1st of December 2016 and the 29th of September, 2017

